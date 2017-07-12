Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Covenant Not to Compete – Consideration – Annual Contract Renewal – Kentucky Law – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 12, 2017

American Air Filter Co. v. Price (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-061-17, 29 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 54 Holding: The 2006 employment renewal contract between plaintiff and defendant Price included a covenant not to compete and said it would automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless terminated. Although Price received a raise when he entered into ...

