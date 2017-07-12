Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – Tortious Interference with Contract – Non-Solicitation Clause

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 12, 2017

LendingTree, LLC v. Intercontinental Capital Group, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-060-17, 16 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 53 Holding: Where plaintiff alleges that defendant Intercontinental Capital Group, Inc., acted through a related entity (defendant eQualify Holdings LLC) in order to circumvent a contractual prohibition on soliciting plaintiff’s employees, plaintiff’s allegations state a claim for unfair ...

