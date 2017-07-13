Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / After six years for contempt, brothers try new argument (access required)

After six years for contempt, brothers try new argument (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 13, 2017

Two brothers who have been jailed for more than six years for defying an order to abandon their family land should stay locked up — even if they die behind bars —  as long as they continue to give the “middle finger salute” to the court system, an attorney for an investment group has told ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo