Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Under ‘new’ law, DSS must file new petition (access required)

Under ‘new’ law, DSS must file new petition (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 13, 2017

The law was put on the books four years ago but only recently addressed by the state Court of Appeals. Now it’s official: Under certain criteria, the Department of Social Services is required to file a verified petition setting out new allegations of abuse or neglect in order for the trial court to have subject ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo