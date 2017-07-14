Farm bill with anti-union language signed by Cooper

Unions are unhappy that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a wide-ranging farm bill because it contained a last-minute provision that seeks to ensure growers don’t have to collect dues for organized workers.

Cooper announced July 13 the legislature’s annual agriculture measure was among six bills on his desk he’s signed into law.

The farm bill includes a provision designed to prevent farms from being forced into future agreements to collect workers’ dues and transfer them to unions. Farmers also could not be required to enter into union contracts as part of settling worker lawsuits.

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee said they intend to challenge the provision in court and blasted Cooper, who did not comment on the measure in a news release announcing the bill signings.

