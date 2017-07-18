Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Visitation – Changed Circumstances – Counseling Order – Traumatized Child (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Visitation – Changed Circumstances – Counseling Order – Traumatized Child (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 18, 2017

Williams v. Chaney (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-220-17, 24 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Lincoln County District Court (Larry Wilson, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Since the trial court’s October 2013 custody order, the only changes have been negative: failed efforts at counseling, the child’s increased anxiety, and the plaintiff-mother’s continued failure to improve her behavior. Where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo