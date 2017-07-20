Quantcast
Home / News / Sidebar / Come fly the windy skies (access required)

Come fly the windy skies (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 20, 2017

A story involving an airline passenger who was said to have released such a fetid stinker while aboard a plane that the jet had to be evacuated at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last week has morphed into a viral unsolved mystery. Fartgate began July 17, when WCNC, the CBS affiliate in Raleigh, broke wind of a big ...

