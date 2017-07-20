Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – DWI – Evidence – Trooper’s Testimony – HGN Test (access required)

Criminal Practice – DWI – Evidence – Trooper’s Testimony – HGN Test (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 20, 2017

State v. Younts (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-219-17, 19 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Alan Thornburg, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The 2011 amendment to N.C. R. Evid. 702(a) does not require the state to lay a proper foundation regarding the reliability of a horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) test before an officer or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo