By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 20, 2017

State v. Moore (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-217-17, 41 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Orange County Superior Court (R. Allen Baddour Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Since the state failed to lay a foundation for admission of a cellphone recording of a convenience store security video, the trial court erred in admitting the recording. However, since ...

