Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder & Attempted Murder – Jury & Jurors – Voir Dire – Stakeout & Indoctrination Questions – Evidence – Expert Testimony – Psychiatrist (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder & Attempted Murder – Jury & Jurors – Voir Dire – Stakeout & Indoctrination Questions – Evidence – Expert Testimony – Psychiatrist (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 20, 2017

State v. Broyhill (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-214-17, 30 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where a political consultant embezzled campaign funds, lied to cover up the embezzlement and then physically attacked his employers, the trial court properly limited defendant’s jury voir dire regarding how jurors would ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo