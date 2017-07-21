Quantcast
Biz Court puts brakes on "incorporation by reference" (access required)

By: David Donovan July 21, 2017

Litigants before the North Carolina Business Court may run into trouble if they try to skirt around the court’s word limits for briefs by referring back to arguments made in earlier briefs, a business court judge has ruled. The judge declined to consider arguments raised by one company that tried to offer them by way ...

