Home / News / Headlines / Cooper signs law to create arbitration, mediation for Biz Court (access required)

By: David Donovan July 21, 2017

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill to provide for the establishment of an arbitration and mediation program for the North Carolina Business Court. The new law, which Cooper signed June 18, instructs the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts to submit a report to the legislature “recommending whether and how to establish an arbitration program” ...

