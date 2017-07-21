Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Land taken for new Raleigh rail station prompts $3.95M settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan July 21, 2017

From the balconies of Bloomsbury Estates, seven floors of luxury apartments in the Boylan Heights section of Raleigh, residents have a commanding view overlooking the construction of Union Station, the new regional transportation hub due to be completed next year. The station will be a boon for the city, but comes at a steep cost ...

