Home / Uncategorized / Seaboard case reversed, sent back for trial (access required)

Seaboard case reversed, sent back for trial (access required)

4th Circuit reiterates excessive force standards

By: Heath Hamacher July 21, 2017

Negligence claims against the town of Seaboard, can move forward after a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found several disputes of material fact regarding whether a police officer was justified in shooting a man driving away from a mob attack. Sgt. Howard Phillips said he opened fire on plaintiff Brian Lee because Lee and ...

