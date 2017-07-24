Trumps taps Higdon for U.S. Attorney

President Trump has nominated Raleigh lawyer Robert J. “Bobby” Higdon Jr. to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Trump made the appointment July 14. Higdon currently is a partner with the Raleigh and Washington offices of Williams Mullen. He previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in both districts of North Carolina. In the Eastern District office, he was chief of the criminal division for more than 11 years.

Higdon also served as senior trial counsel in the Public Integrity Section of the Justice Department.

He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from Wake Forest University.

