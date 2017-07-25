Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Separation Agreement – College Expenses – Specific Performance – Out-of-State Tuition (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 25, 2017

New v. New (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-116-17, 9 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County District Court (Christy Wilhelm, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The impracticality of seeking a remedy at law means plaintiff may pursue specific performance of the parties’ separation agreement, which requires defendant to pay half of their children’s college expenses; however, ...

