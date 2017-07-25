Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Administrative – Psychologist – Discipline – Domestic Relations – Custody Evaluation (access required)

Labor & Employment – Administrative – Psychologist – Discipline – Domestic Relations – Custody Evaluation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 25, 2017

Baker v. North Carolina Psychology Board (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-111-17, 13 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (Orlando Hudson Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where the petitioner-psychologist’s failure to communicate with another professional – an attorney representing the father in a custody case – detrimentally affected the attorney’s ability to represent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo