Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Termination – Exhausted Leave (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Termination – Exhausted Leave (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 25, 2017

Hutchison v. North Carolina Department of Justice (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-113-17, 12 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from the Office of Administrative Hearings (J. Randolph Ward, ALJ) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Although petitioner’s chiropractor had cleared her to return to work on the next workday after she was terminated, since petitioner had already exhausted all available ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo