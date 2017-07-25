Quantcast
Trusts & Estates – Year’s Allowance – Evidence – Decedent’s Prior Marriage – License & Testimony (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 25, 2017

In re Estate of Meetze (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-114-17, 7 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Wilson County Superior Court (Reuben Young, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Regardless of whether petitioner’s 1997 South Carolina marriage certificate was properly admitted as a self-authenticating document, there was sufficient other evidence – petitioner’s testimony about her marriage to the ...

