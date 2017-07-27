New Bern attorney suspended

Attorney: Robert G. Raynor Jr.

Location: New Bern

Bar membership: Member since 1984

Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on July 18. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Raynor complies with certain conditions.

Background: Raynor maintains an attorney trust account that was the subject of a random audit in 2015. The audit showed deficiencies in Raynor’s management of the account, including failure to conduct quarterly reconciliations, balance monthly bank statements with attorney records, escheat unidentified or abandoned funds as required, or promptly remove unearned fees and costs from the account. Raynor had been the subject of three prior random audits, all of which showed that he had failed to reconcile his trust accounts monthly or quarterly. A previous audit had also found funds in Raynor’s account that he could not account for, and the CPA who examined the account had recommend in 2009 that Raynor escheat the unidentified balances that were more than five years old.

Previous discipline: None

