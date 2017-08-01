Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Insurance – Hospital Lien – Pro Se Claimant – Multi-Party Check – First Impression – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Insurance – Hospital Lien – Pro Se Claimant – Multi-Party Check – First Impression – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 1, 2017

Nash Hospitals, Inc. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-231-17, 25 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Nash County Superior Court (Cy Grant, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The defendant-insurance company violated G.S. §§ 44-50 and 44-50.1 when it issued a multi-party settlement check to a pro se personal-injury claimant and her medical ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo