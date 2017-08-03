Cooper lets last 4 bills on his desk become NC law

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper cleaned off from his desk the last remaining bills the General Assembly sent him in June by letting them become law without his signature.

Cooper had until midnight Sunday to sign or veto bills. But he did neither with four final measures.

One unsigned law requires the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to adopt a free expression policy and to create a committee keeping tabs on campus free-speech obstacles. Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Monday the legislature should trust university leaders on the issue rather than dictating what to do.

Porter says Cooper also had concerns with a bill to study whether previously merged school districts should be divided. The other bills made slight budget changes and addressed government parking spaces.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

