Julian Mann III Sworn in as Chief Administrative Law Judge

The longest-serving chief administrative law judge in North Carolina history, Chief Judge Julian Mann III, was sworn into another term on July 1 by North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin.

Mann is beginning his eighth four-year term in the post. The chief administrative law judge is appointed by the chief justice to serve as the head of the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings and has the authority to appoint other administrative law judges.

The N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings , created in 1985, is an independent quasi-judicial agency that was established to be a source of independent judges to preside in administrative law contested cases. The Office of Administrative Hearings considers appeals in contested cases involving administrative penalties, state employee grievances and other matters.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

