Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New law will buttress choice-of-law clauses (access required)

New law will buttress choice-of-law clauses (access required)

By: David Donovan August 3, 2017

A new law signed by Gov. Roy Cooper will make it easier for parties to a business contract to ensure that any disputes over the contract will be governed by North Carolina law. On July 18 Cooper signed Senate Bill 621, which had passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously. Business law attorneys say the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo