Raleigh lawyer tapped for hip resurfacing MDL panel

Raleigh lawyer Whitney Butcher has been named to the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee for the Smith and Nephew Birmingham Hip Resurfacing MDL in Baltimore.

The 13-person steering committee, which includes lawyers from Alabama, California, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and West Virginia, is responsible for consulting with and reporting to the lead counsel to carry out plaintiff pretrial activities, as well as discovery, trial and potential resolution of these cases.

Butcher will be working with the committee on responsibilities such as research, briefing, discovery, expert retention and consultation, trial preparation and other functions critical to litigation. Her expertise may also carry over to subcommittees on discovery, law and briefing, science and pretrial depositions.

Butcher comes to the MDL role with a background in dangerous drug and defective medical device litigation from her work at the Whitley Law Firm. She also was appointed to the Discovery Committee in the Granuflo Federal Multidistrict Litigation.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

