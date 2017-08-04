Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / LendingTree clears hurdle in suit against business partner (access required)

LendingTree clears hurdle in suit against business partner (access required)

Lender accused of using ‘alter ego’ to poach employees

By: Phillip Bantz August 4, 2017

Online loan marketplace giant LendingTree can move forward with an unfair trade practices suit accusing one of its lenders of surreptitiously poaching employees as part of a conspiracy to create a competing business. LendingTree alleges that Intercontinental Capital Group used an “alter ego” and “facial shell corporation” called eQualify Holdings, to lure away LendingTree’s employees in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo