Earmarking in arrears (access required)

Earmarking in arrears (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 10, 2017

There’s falling behind on your child support payments, and there’s falling behind more than $300,000 on your child support payments. Somehow, Dr. David Gerlach managed to do the latter. According to a court ruling in the case involving Gerlach and his ex-wife, Gerlach was ordered in 2008 to pay thousands per month in child support and alimony ...

