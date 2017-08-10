Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / FCC: Unknown caller unmasked (access required)

FCC: Unknown caller unmasked (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz August 10, 2017

An alleged robocalling ne’er-do-well in Wilmington could be slapped with a whopping $82,106 fine, courtesy of the Federal Communications Commission. Philip Roesel is accused of orchestrating some 21.5 million robocalls between late 2016 and early 2017, which equates to about 200,000 annoying calls a day. He allegedly used falsified phone numbers in an attempt to cover ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo