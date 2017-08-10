Quantcast
By: David Donovan August 10, 2017

Attorney: Christopher Marc O’Neal Location: Wilmore, Kentucky Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 28 Background: O’Neal voluntarily surrendered his law license on July 14. There is presently an investigation regarding allegations that O’Neal misappropriated entrusted funds, misusing approximately $14,500 of entrusted funds for his own benefit, and over $100,000 of entrusted funds for the benefit ...

