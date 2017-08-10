Quantcast
Non-solicitation pact after failed merger is OK (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2017

An ethics opinion proposed by the state bar’s ethics committee would let law firms engaged in merger negotiations agree not to solicit or hire lawyers from the other firm for relatively short period of time should the merger negotiations fall through. The committee issued a proposed opinion at its July meeting concluding that such agreements ...

