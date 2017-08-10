Quantcast
By: David Donovan August 10, 2017

Attorney: Craig M. Blitzer Location: Reidsville Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law, until the conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings, on August 3 Background: Blitzer, the former District Attorney for Rockingham County, pleaded guilty on July 18 to a misdemeanor count of willful failure to discharge duties. Blitzer conspired with the former District ...

