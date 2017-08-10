Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Tennessee attorney disbarred (access required)

Tennessee attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2017

Attorney: Michael E. Eldredge Location: Kingsport, Tennessee Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 28 Background: Eldredge voluntarily surrendered his law license on July 18. There is presently an investigation regarding allegations that Eldredge misappropriated at least $80,000 of entrusted funds. Eldredge acknowledged that the material facts upon which the investigation is predicated are true and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo