Two must pay ex-partners, law firm more than $400K (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2017

After more than a decade of litigation, a legal wrangle over the dissolution of a Fayetteville law firm may have finally reached its conclusion. On Aug.1, the North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a state Business Court judge’s ruling ordering two former partners at the firm to pay more than $400,000 to their former partners. ...

