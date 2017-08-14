Former N.C. senator Rand named to lottery commission

A once-powerful Democratic leader in the North Carolina General Assembly is returning to state government, this time as a lottery commission member.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed former Senate Majority Leader Tony Rand of Fayetteville to the commission, replacing Kim Griffin. He’ll fill a term that ends next August.

Rand served in the Senate for all or parts of 12 terms before his 2009 resignation. As majority leader and Senate Rules Committee chairman, Rand was the top lieutenant to longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight and played a big role getting laws passed in 2005 to begin the lottery. Rand left the Senate to become chairman of the state parole board.

The 77-year-old Rand will participate in his first meeting next month.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

