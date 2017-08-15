Quantcast
Labor & Employment — Employees Must Pay Back Pension Overpayments (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 15, 2017

  Retirement Committee of DAK Americas LLC v. Brewer (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-173-17, 27 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 16-1574, Aug. 14, 2017; USDC at Wilmington, N.C. (Flanagan, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: An ERISA-qualified defined benefit plan is entitled to recover pension lump-sum overpayments to four plan participants who worked for a plant that was closing; however, the ...

