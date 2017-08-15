Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Zoning — Municipal – Nonconforming Accessory – NOV – Triggering Event (access required)

Zoning — Municipal – Nonconforming Accessory – NOV – Triggering Event (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 15, 2017

  NCJS, LLC v. City of Charlotte (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-248-17, 16 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Hugh Lewis, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Petitioner’s dumpsters were in place before the respondent-city’s zoning ordinance required dumpsters to be screened. Under the ordinance, the screening requirement “must be met at the time that land ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo