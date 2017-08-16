Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer – Serious Bodily Injury or Physical Injury

Criminal Practice — Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer – Serious Bodily Injury or Physical Injury

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  State v. Williams (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-258-17, 23 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Gaston County Superior Court (Lisa Bell, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant bit the officer who arrested her, drawing blood, requiring treatment, and leaving a scar; nevertheless, the minimal medical treatment, the officer’s return to work the same day, and the small scar ...

