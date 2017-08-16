Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Cocaine Possession – Lay Witness Testimony – Valid Chemical Analysis (access required)

Criminal Practice — Cocaine Possession – Lay Witness Testimony – Valid Chemical Analysis (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  State v. Carter (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-251-17, 10 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County Superior Court (Martin McGee, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the trial court should not have permitted the arresting officer to repeatedly refer to the substance that fell from defendant’s person as “crack cocaine,” since the state introduced additional evidence ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo