Criminal Practice — Habitual Misdemeanor Larceny – Acting in Concert – Indictment Allegations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  State v. Glidewell (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-252-17, 13 pp.) (Philip Berger Jr., J.) Appealed from Moore County Superior Court (James Webb, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Acting in concert is a theory of guilt, not an element of a crime; therefore, “acting in concert” did not need to be alleged in the indictment. Furthermore, the trial court’s ...

