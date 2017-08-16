Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Moot – Sentence Served

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  State v. Posey (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-254-17, 10 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (Valerie Zachary, J., dissenting) Appealed from Cabarrus County Superior Court (W. Erwin Spainhour, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where defendant has already served his reactivated sentence, his appeal is moot. As to collateral consequences, the only part of the trial court’s judgment which could have ...

