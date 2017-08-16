Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – Plain View Doctrine – No Apparent Crime – Probationer’s Gun (access required)

Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – Plain View Doctrine – No Apparent Crime – Probationer’s Gun (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  State v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-255-17, 18 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) (John Arrowood, J., dissenting) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (John Craig III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: When officers served an arrest warrant on a probationer at his home, they did not know he was a felon or whether the conditions of his probation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo