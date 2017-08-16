Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Guardianship – Visitation Schedule – Reunification (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Guardianship – Visitation Schedule – Reunification (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  In re C.S.L.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-260-17, 8 pp.) (Philip Berger Jr., J.) Appealed from Orange County District Court (Joseph Moody Buckner, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the trial court established guardianships for the respondent-mother’s children, the trial court specifically found, “The best plan of care for the juveniles to achieve a safe, permanent home ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo