Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment — Public Employees – Attorney’s Fees – Substantial Justification – Special Circumstances – Discretion (access required)

Labor & Employment — Public Employees – Attorney’s Fees – Substantial Justification – Special Circumstances – Discretion (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 16, 2017

  Frampton v. University of North Carolina (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-244-17, 11 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Orange County Superior Court (James Hardin Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the defendant-university didn’t follow its own disciplinary procedures when it suspended a professor who was arrested (and later convicted) for smuggling cocaine in Argentina, (1) given ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo