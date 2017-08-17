Quantcast
Show me the financials (access required)

Judge shuts down attempt to redact records, Business Court,

By: Phillip Bantz August 17, 2017

When Michael Brown, a real estate investor who has accused two businessmen of defrauding him out of more than $2 million, received tax returns and bank records from the pair he was hoping to get some clues about what happened to his money.

