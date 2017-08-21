Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit rebukes Boyle over comments at trial (access required)

4th Circuit rebukes Boyle over comments at trial (access required)

By: David Donovan August 21, 2017

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rebuked U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle for comments that Boyle made while presiding over the trial of a man accused of making false statements on a naturalization form. The court said that Boyle’s repeated and unnecessary comments, disparaging a visa program for immigrants from countries that send ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo