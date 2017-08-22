Quantcast
Commercial – Mislabeled Seeds – Seed Law – UCC – Limitation of Remedies (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2017

Kornegay Family Farms LLC v. Cross Creek Seed, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-056-17, 16 pp.) (Barbara Jackson, J.) Appealed from Johnston County Superior Court (James Gale, C.J.) N.C. S. Ct. Holding: The purpose of our Seed Law – to protect farmers from the disastrous consequences of planting seed of one kind, believing they are planting another ...

