Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Software Royalties – Installment Contract (access required)

Contract – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Software Royalties – Installment Contract (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2017

Christenbury Eye Center, P.A. v. Medflow, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-054-17, 14 pp.) (Paul Newby, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (James Gale, C.J.) N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Plaintiff’s 2014 complaint alleged that defendants had breached the parties’ contract as early as 1999 and certainly by 2000, making the complaint untimely. Since the consideration supporting ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo