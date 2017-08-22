Quantcast
Criminal Practice – DWI – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Too Fast for Conditions – Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

Criminal Practice – DWI – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Too Fast for Conditions – Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2017

State v. Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-055-17, 10 pp.) (Mark Martin, C.J.) Appealed from Henderson County Superior Court (Mark Powell, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: On a snowy evening, when a traffic light turned green, defendant’s truck abruptly accelerated, turned sharply left, and fishtailed before defendant regained control. ...

