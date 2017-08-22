Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – No More Pretrial Seizure of ‘Innocent’ Assets (access required)

Criminal Practice – No More Pretrial Seizure of ‘Innocent’ Assets (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 22, 2017

U.S. v. Chamberlain (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-175-17, 15 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 16-4313, Aug. 18, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Howard, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The en banc 4th Circuit overrules its prior precedent permitting pretrial restraint of a defendant’s innocent property under the federal criminal forfeiture statute, and joins other federal courts of appeal in ...

