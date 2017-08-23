Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Hearing Request – Unreasonable Delay – Multiple Surgeries – Causal Connection – Prejudice (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Hearing Request – Unreasonable Delay – Multiple Surgeries – Causal Connection – Prejudice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 23, 2017

Meza v. BCR Janitorial Services, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-132-17, 13 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: After plaintiff’s workers’ compensation claim was taken off the Industrial Commission’s calendar to allow for mediation and after mediation failed, plaintiff waited four years to request a hearing before the Commission. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo